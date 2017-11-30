‘Love Actually’ Fans Applaud Theresa May For Dissing Donald Trump For His Anti-Muslim Videos

In ‘Love Actually,’ the UK Prime Minister tells the US President to stop bullying Britain. Now, fans are overjoyed Theresa May is doing the same to Donald Trump!

United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May‘s office condemned Donald Trump on Nov. 29 after he retweeted a series of anti-Muslim posts, and Trump then fired back at her. Now, fans are comparing their stand-off to that of the Christmas classic Love Actually, and calling for an official face-to-face speech when Trump visits the UK (date TBD.)

“It’s Christmas time and the British PM is standing up to the American President. Except it’s not Love Actually this time, it’s real life,” @SuzySchafer wrote. “This Theresa May and Trump argument comes at the PERFECT time for the Love Actually style showdown we’ve all been waiting for,” another joked.

In case you missed it, Trump shared anti-Muslim videos that were posted by a British far-right group. May then gave a rare public statement directed to Trump on Nov. 30, calling his actions “wrong.” “The fact that we work together does not mean that we’re afraid to say when we think the United States has got it wrong and to be very clear with them,” she said during the address. “I’m very clear that retweeting from Britain First was the wrong thing to do.”

In Love Actually, you’ll remember that the UK Prime Minister, played by Hugh Grant, goes after the US President, played by Billy Bob Thornton. Well, you know what they say about life imitating art…

Check out more of the best tweets about May and Trump’s Love Actually-esque situation below:

This Theresa May and Trump argument comes at the PERFECT time for the Love Actually style showdown we've all been waiting for #SpecialRelationship pic.twitter.com/lImJhtUOF5 — Sophie Flynn (@sophielflynn) November 30, 2017

It's Christmas time and the British PM is standing up to the American President. Except it's not #LoveActually this time, it's real life. — Susan Schafer (@SuzySchafer) November 30, 2017

Time for Theresa May to stand up and do a Hugh Grant style speech like in #LoveActually on behalf of the whole United Kingdom to President Trump! #SpecialRelationship #ImWithMay 🇬🇧🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/eMXhaDMItM — Cllr Joe Porter 🇬🇧 (@cllrjoeporter) November 30, 2017

Need a #loveactually speech moment with Theresa May and Trump. Would be perfect hahaha. — 🇬🇧🇬🇧Moggzukic17🇭🇷🇭🇷 (@Moggzukic17) November 30, 2017

why doesn't Theresa May just do the Hugh Grant speech from Love Actually at Trump — Mollie Goodfellow 🤶🏻 (@hansmollman) November 30, 2017

