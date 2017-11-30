Taylor Lautner & Olivia Holt Spotted Out At Church Together: Hot New Couple?

Is there a new woman in Taylor Lautner’s life?! The hunky actor was spotted attending church with Olivia Holt! Take a peek at the pic right here!

It looks like another gorgeous actress has caught heartthrob Taylor Lautner‘s eye! The chiseled 25-year-old actor was spied attended church in LA with none other than Olivia Holt, 20, on Wednesday, Nov. 29! Although they looked like they were attempted to keep the low profile, the attractive twosome was spotted arriving and walking in together. The former Disney star wore an edgy leather jack for the night out and kept her bright blonde tresses up in a bun. As for the Twilight alum, he kept things casual in a black tee and black jeans. He completed the look with some rugged, tired boots. Head here for loads more images of Taylor!

Although these 2 would clearly make an attractive couple, Olivia apparently already has a guy she’s serious about! The rising star is currently dating Ray Kearin, a hunky fella who hasn’t hesitated to share his picturesque exploits with his stunning GF on Instagram. “I do [have a boyfriend], his name is Ray. He’s a dream boy. We actually just met pretty recently, but I’m so crazy about him, it’s kind of hard not to talk about him. I’m just really content and happy with my life right now. I’m on cloud nine,” she told J-14 in August. Guess Taylor and Olivia are just pals who like to worship together, but that doesn’t mean we have to stop shipping them!

The last stunning gal associated with the hunky leading man was Billie Lourd. Fans will remember that they parted ways in July after 8 months of dating. “They aren’t together anymore but they are still friendly,” an insider told People. This breakup was particularly devastating because Taylor had been by Billie’s side when her mother and grandmother, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, passed away. Plus they appeared totally head-over-heels for each other! Remember when they were spied making out while vacationing together in St. Barts? We certainly do!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Would you love to see these 2 strike up a romance!? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below.