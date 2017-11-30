Tamar Braxton ‘Terrified’ To Watch New Season Of Reality Show: Doesn’t Want To Relive Awful Moments

Tamar Braxton is nervous about what people will think about this season of ‘Tamar & Vince.’ A source close to her EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she’s dreading watching it.

Tamar Braxton, 40, may have already split from her ex-husband Vincent Herbert, 44, but the new season of her reality TV show Tamar & Vince is bringing back the memories in a bad way. A source close to Tamar EXCLUSIVELY admitted that the singer hasn’t watched the new season and is avoiding tuning in. “Tamar is so anxious about this season, she’s afraid of how people are going to react to it, what they’re going to say,” our source said. “She’s a little terrified to even watch it herself, she doesn’t want to relive all the horrible moments. Half the time they were shooting last season she was on the verge of tears and wearing glasses to try and hide it.”

Our source went on to say that it’s Tamar’s crumbling marriage to Vincent that she’s specifically dreading to watch unfold. “Her marriage was falling apart, they were at each other’s throats non-stop and trying to downplay it for the cameras,” our source added. “But they’re not actors, you can see how toxic it really is in ever scene they have together, they just couldn’t hide it and now it’s all going to play out on TV. She’s dreading it.” We reported earlier how Tamar’s mom Evelyn Braxton, 69, accused Vincent of allegedly abusing Tamar, leading Evelyn to barricade herself in a room with the “baby,” believed to be Logan, 4.

In a preview for Tamar & Vince, Tamar admitted she was “emotionally exhausted” during a tense trip to Mexico with Vince. If you’re tense on a vacation with your significant other, chances are it’s probably not going to work out — and spoiler alert: Tamar ended up divorcing Vincent in Oct. 2017 after nine years of marriage. Check out these pics of celebs, including Tamar, who looked positively glamorous on the red carpet of the 2017 Soul Train Awards.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tamar will eventually watch this season of Tamar & Vince? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.