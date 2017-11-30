Selena Gomez Reveals Why She Took Justin Back: I ‘Cherish People’ Who Impacted Me

Selena Gomez gave new insight into why she reunited with Justin Bieber. Sel revealed that Justin’s influenced her life so much!

Aww! For Selena Gomez, 25, her relationship with Justin Bieber, 23, is influenced by a lot of nostalgia. Selena kept things short and sweet during an interview with Billboard, but her words said volumes. “I cherish people who have really impacted my life,” Selena told the magazine. That’s so cute! Justin and Selena have so much history together, and it’s clear that he means so much to her.

Selena and Justin met when they were both teen sensations, and essentially grew up together. They were so young and naive when they were first together — that messy split was inevitable. Now in their mid-twenties, they’ve both grown and matured a lot, and have come back into the relationship with fresh eyes! Justin, as HollywoodLife.com told you EXCLUSIVELY, Justin’s trying to be a better man for Selena, and even being apart from her for a few days is too much for him to handle! Selena spent Thanksgiving with her family (Justin respected her wishes not to tag along), and “the time away gave Justin an opportunity to understand how strong his love is for Selena,” a source told us.

The feeling is mutual! Later in the interview, Selena admitted that she’s struggled with a sense of loneliness for a long time. But she’s finally at a good place in her life, with Justin by her side, and feels liberated. “I don’t know how to explain the place that I’m in other than to say I just feel full,” she told Billboard.

Of course, Selena couldn’t get out of that interview without being asked about her relationship with The Weeknd, 27. Selena claims that they ended their relationship as “best friends!” That’s interesting, considering that Abel just deleted all his photos of her off Instagram.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena and Justin will stay together for the long haul? Let us know!