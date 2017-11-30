Selena Gomez Confesses She & The Weeknd Ended ‘As Best Friends:’ ‘There’s A True Friendship’

This is odd. Even though The Weeknd just deleted all pictures of Selena Gomez from his Instagram, she says that she and Abel ended their relationship as ‘best friends.’ Really.

Selena Gomez, 25, gave a status update on her and ex –boyfriend The Weeknd, 25, when speaking with Billboard, as the publication named the “Wolves” singer their “Woman of the Year.” While chatting, Sel was asked what was the best thing about being single, since she and The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) ended their 10-month relationship in October. “The best part? It’s actually… you know what, though? Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between me and The Weeknd],” she told Billboard.

“I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me,” she added. Huh. During this interview, Selena is described cleverly by Brooke Mazurek, the interviewer, as “Marie Kondo-ing her world: stripping away the superficial excesses.” Perhaps that’s what The Weeknd did when he deleted any trace of Sel from his social media?

Maybe Selena operates with a different definition of “best friend,” because Abel didn’t really seem like he besties when he removed all trace of her from his Instagram around Nov. 29. This “housecleaning” came after Selena unfollowed her ex after he was spotted with his former flame, Bella Hadid, 21. The Weeknd then unfollowed her. So, for those keeping track: Selena and Abel broke up, she got back together with Justin Bieber, 23, he got back together with Bella, and then they unfollowed each other on IG. While Selena says they “ended as best friends,” things seem a bit messy now.

While Selena and Abel deal with their social media shenanigans – and she continues to “cherish” her reunion with Justin – fans can rest easy: Charlie the dog is okay. During the interview, the puppy she adopted in New York City was spotted wrestling with a five-foot teddy bear. “It’s actually funny — it was my ex-boyfriend’s [The Weeknd] doing,” she said. “We were walking down the street [in New York], and he saw a cute little puppy in the window and walked in. Charlie was in the corner. He had his head down and he just seemed really sad, and I loved him. I find I do that in every situation in life. I find that person — or dog — and I’m like, “Yessss. That’s who I want.”

Do you think Selena and The Weeknd really ended things as “best friends,” HollywoodLifers?