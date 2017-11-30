Sarah Darling Debuts Stunning Acoustic ‘Santa Baby’ Video Just In Time For The Holidays

Calling all Grinches! Country singer Sarah Darling is bringing Christmas cheer with a gorgeous acoustic cover of the classic ‘Santa Baby,’ and we’ve got your exclusive first look.

The decision to record the cheerful acoustic video for “Santa Baby” was actually a last-minute decision, as Sarah Darling tells us. “I was in the studio working on new music for 2018, and I decided to do a live version right then and there,” she explains. “I love being spontaneous and it’s always fun to share that with fans!” Well, consider us hooked.

Sarah also shares that she’s always been a fan of the song, especially Eartha Kitt‘s original 1953 version. “I wanted it to have that classic feel mixed with a bit a dreaminess, which is totally my vibe,” Sarah says. “You can’t help but get in the Christmas spirit when you hear this cheeky song!” Watch the video above, and check out the rest of our Q&A with Sarah below, plus her new Christmas album Winter Wonderland.

Who do you want to collaborate with one day?

I’m the biggest Coldplay fan on the planet, so writing and recording a track with Chris Martin is high on that list. I also adore Alison Krauss’s angelic voice. I would love to sing with her!

Who would you want to tour with?

Carrie Underwood!

Do you have any holiday traditions?

Christmas baking marathons are my favorite tradition. My mom and I will bake all the pies together and decorate sugar cookies. Of course there’s a little vino involved too! That time together is priceless for me.

Anything else in the pipeline you want us to know about?

I have new music coming out in March which is exciting! I’ve been working with producer Mark Bright (Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, Luke Bryan) on a few new tracks that are just getting ready to be mixed and mastered.

Keep up with Sarah Darling here.