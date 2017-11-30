‘One Chip Challenge’: Watch Chrissy Teigen, Shaq, Kristen Bell & More Struggle To Stay Cool

Chrissy Teigen took to Snapchat to post a video of her and her mom doing the One Chip Challenge. Watch other celebs taking the heat below!

Forget the Olympics, the One Chip Challenge is the true test of one’s strength and perseverance. In case you’re unfamiliar, the One Chip Challenge involves eating a chip made by Paqui that’s been laced with the world’s hottest pepper, the dastardly Carolina Reaper. With an average 1,569,300 Scoville Heat Units, the Carolina Reaper has been known to have the taste of “molten lava.” While many would obviously refuse to put their mouth through this volcanic hell, a few celebrities have risen to the occasion to feel the heat. Chrissy Teigen, 32, recently took to Snapchat to post about how she and her mom Vilailuck Teigen survived the One Chip Challenge. Watch other celebs, including Shaq, 45, Kristen Bell, 37, and Michael Pena, 41, partake in the challenge in the videos below.

Chrissy is notorious for her ability to withstand extreme spiciness. We reported earlier how she challenged strangers to eat insanely hot peppers with her in a spot for her TV show, FABLife, in 2015, and she really held her own (despite suffering a bit in the One Chip Challenge). Chrissy has her iron stomach in common with Kristen, because she did not flinch at all eating her Reaper-laced chip. Shaq, on the other hand, had to run out to grab milk after taking a bite despite some initial bravado.

Chrissy, who is pregnant with her second child, could honestly make a career out of doing spicy food challenges. While you wonder how long you would last before having to take a swig of milk, check out these first date ideas that Chrissy and other celebs love (Hot Chip Challenge not included).

HollywoodLifers, would you ever take part in the Hot Chip Challenge? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.