Meredith Vieira Reveals She Found ‘Huge Bag Of Sex Toys’ In Matt Lauer’s ‘Today’ Show Office

Wait, what?! Matt Lauer kept a ‘huge bag of sex toys’ in his dressing room, his former ‘Today’ co-host Meredith Vieira revealed in a 2016 interview. Watch the insane clip here.

Ever since news broke that Matt Lauer, 59, was canned by NBC on Nov. 29, people have been digging through recorded segments involving the former Today host, in search of past clues that could have warned us about his alleged sexual misconduct. A resurfaced interview with his former co-host Meredith Vieira, 63, highlighted his “inappropriate workplace behavior.” While appearing on Meredith’s talk show, Matt was called out for having a “huge bag of sex toys” in his dressing room, and he was quick to cut his former co-worker off in an attempt to explain himself. Watch their exchange above.

Meredith brought the incident up, asking if Matt recalled when she found his secret stash. “I went into your office once, do you remember this? Snooping. And you had a huge bag of sex toys and do you remember this?” she asked before he attempted to cut in. “Oh, wait a minute. Wait a minute,” he said. “Yes you did! In your closet, Matt, you did!” she went on. Matt then asked if he could tell his side of the story. “Can we explain what happened because you were there. We had a guest on the show who was a… what was she? A sex therapist,” he said. At this point, Meredith shook her head, claiming that she doesn’t remember this happening. He continued, adding that he thought she was actually the one who did the segment, which Meredith denied. He then said the “sex therapist” gave them both a “shopping bag of stuff” which Meredith responded to, saying she never received that. “”True story! I didn’t know what to do. I put it in my closet in my dressing room,” he said. But if it’s really a “true story” why didn’t Meredith recall any of it?

Meredith finding sex toys in Matt’s dressing room isn’t the only time Meredith witnessed skeevy behavior from Matt. In another resurfaced clip, Matt told the journalist to “keep bending over like that. It’s a nice view,” when she bent over to gather some papers for their next segment. Matt was terminated by NBC over an alleged sexual assault, but other allegations have since been released since the news of his firing was announced on the Nov. 29 episode of Today. Those claims include him allegedly asking one female staffer if he could show her his penis in his office, and him allegedly giving another co-worker a sex toy with an “explicit note about how he wanted to use it [on her].” Matt has since issued a statement apologizing to those he “hurt,” while also claiming that some of the stories are “untrue or mischaracterized.”

