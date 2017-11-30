Matt Lauer: Alleged Sexts To Intern With ‘Proof’ Of Sexual Misconduct Reportedly Led To Firing

The woman who came forward about Matt Lauer had alleged sexts from him, which was the proof NBC used to fire him, according to a new report. Here’s the latest.

NBC took less than 24 hours to fire Matt Lauer after an unidentified woman came forward and made claims of ‘inappropriate sexual behavior’ against him on Nov. 27, and it was reportedly because she gave them “incontrovertible proof” of his alleged misconduct. The NBC employee allegedly had sexts from Matt, according to Page Six. “There’s at least one picture, which was a major part of the evidence, which is why the firing came so quickly,” a source tells the paper. “My understanding was it was so damning that it was unquestionable whether or not he should be fired. No one expected his termination to happen that quickly. I believe the silver bullet was the photo and that was so damning that they had no other option but to fire him.”

The woman who came forward was allegedly sexually assaulted by Matt during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Now, Page Six reports that she was a junior production staffer who allegedly remained “involved” with Matt in New York after the Games were over. Other accusations against Matt include claims that he bought one fellow employee a sex toy with an “explicit note about he wanted to use it [on her],” and allegations that he asked another female staffer into his office to show her his penis. Matt’s termination from NBC after more than 20 years was announced on the Today show on Nov. 29 by his co-host, Savannah Guthrie.

Nearly 24 hours after he was fired, Matt released a statement, in which he apologized for his behavior and admitted to being “ashamed and embarrassed.” While he did admit that some of the stories that have gone public about him are for real, he also claimed that there have been some reports that are “untrue and mischaracterized.”

