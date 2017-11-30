Well this is a twist! After getting fired for sexual harassment, ex ‘Today’ host Matt Lauer allegedly wants a $30 million goodbye payout from NBC! We’ve got the details.

Matt Lauer allegedly isn’t willing to leave in cushy Today Show paycheck behind even though he was abruptly canned from the show on Nov. 29 following inappropriate sexual behavior claims. The disgraced 59-year-old former host was six months in to a two-year contract extension that paid him $20 million annually. That means losing his job cost him a sizable chunk of change, about $30 million. According to Page Six, Lauer’s legal team is reportedly looking at ways to recoup the money and get the network to give him a pricey payout.

“They are currently looking at his contract and determining whether the claims against him, which clearly would affect any moral clause in his contract and his ensuing termination would cut off his contractual rights to be paid through to the end of his contract,” a source tells the site. Many TV contracts have moral clauses that say talent can be fired without pay if they disgrace or shame to the company in any way. So far Lauer’s been accused of everything from outright sexual assault to giving a female coworker a sex toy as a gift and telling her he wanted to use it on her, which was revealed in a bombshell expose by our sister site Variety.

Another TV insider told the site that Lauer’s not going to get a dime of that $30 million from NBC. “There is no way Matt is getting paid. There has been an irrevocable breach of Matt’s contract, there is a moral clause that says if he brings the company into disrepute — which he clearly has — NBC can terminate his employment immediately without pay and they do not have to pay out his contract.” The network was made aware of the inappropriate sexual behavior accusations about the longtime Today host on Monday night, Nov. 27 and less than two days later his co-host Savannah Guthrie, 45, made the shocking announcement on-air that he’d been let go. See pics of Matt Lauer on Today over the years, here.

Guthrie looked nearly in tears as she revealed his immediate departure, saying she was “heartbroken” at the loss of her “partner” but was also “heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story.” She then read a brief statement from NBC News chairman Andrew Lack that said, “While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.” Since then several former Today show staffers have come forwards with sexual harassment and abuse claims against Lauer.

HollywoodLifers, do you think there’s any chance NBC would give Lauer a $30 million payout after the mounting accusations against him?