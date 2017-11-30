Lady Gaga Rocked A Chain Link Bikini & Revealed Her Butt In A Thong & Her Fans Loved It

Lady Gaga’s latest look might be her cheekiest one yet! The singer stepped out in a chain link bikini set that showed off her incredible curves. See the sexy photos here!

Lady Gaga, 31, is back at it with the daring outfits! The singer rocked a silver chain bikini, and the tiny ensemble mesmerized her fans! Gaga was clearly feeling her look, and we don’t blame her — she looked incredible! The “Born This Way” singer hung out on a Miami beach in the metallic bathing suit, and shared the fearless bikini pics on her Instagram. One of the images showed the look from the back — which was super cheeky. Her chain link thong showed off her curvy assets, and we’re obsessed! “Call me Princess Peach,” she captioned the image. She also posted another that showed off the full ensemble. “From the woods for Thanksgiving to the beach for Tour in Miami! #beyourself #ladygaga #beachwear #JoanneWorldTourMiami Bienvenidos a Miami!” she wrote. See both photos below!

Fans, understandably, couldn’t contain their approval of the star’s personal beachfront photoshoot. “It’s out and about she’s giving the fans what they want,” one person commented on the pic that showed off Gaga’s butt. “she’s such an icon I cant,” wrote another. Her Little Monsters have a point! There aren’t many people who could pull off a chain link bikini with such confidence the way Gaga can!

The commenter who pointed out that Gaga was “giving the fans what they want” was pretty spot-on, considering the star is consistently concerned with putting her fans first. Earlier this month, she even stopped a show on her tour in order to make sure a bleeding concertgoer was ok! When she realized the guest was injured, she immediately focused her attention on the fan, and asked her questions in order to make sure she was getting the help she needed. After the bleeding girl got the medical attention she needed, Gaga resumed the show by dedicating her next song to the fan, and even mentioned that someone needed to get the injured person a backstage pass! She really knows how to give her fans what they want!

