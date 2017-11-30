Kylie Jenner Completely Covers Baby Bump In Oversized Christmas Sweater For New Video

Okay, now it’s just obvious. Kylie Jenner plays Never Have I Ever with her pals while wearing an ugly Christmas sweater, but she can’t hide the fact that she’s totally pregnant!

Kylie Jenner, 20, plays a fun game of Never Have I Ever with her BFF Jordyn Woods, 20, and assistant Victoria Villarroel in a revealing new video from Nov. 29, and right off the bat, it’s clear that Kylizzle is pregnant. For starters, the game is usually played with alcohol, but in this case they are (literally) sipping tea! (Okay, yes, they’re underage, but still.) Watch the video, via the Kylie Cosmetics YouTube channel, above!

Kylie ended up taking 13 different drinks as she opened up about her personal life, admitting that she’s lied to a significant other, hooked up in a bathroom and dropped money at a strip club. “I’ve seen you do the walk of shame so don’t act like you’ve never done the walk of shame,” Jordyn also told her, and Kylie ‘fessed up with that one, too. Damn!

On the other hand, Kylie also promised that she’s never cheated on anyone, snuck a guy into her parents’ house or dated more than one person at once. See, it’s not all bad! See more of Kylie’s alleged pregnancy photos here.

Obviously, the topic of her rumored pregnancy didn’t come up, but fans totally went off in the comments section about it. “Never have I ever got pregnant,” one person joked, and another pointed out: “Kylie looks pregnant…it’s all in her [face.]” Hmm!

Red Velvet Holiday Lip Kit is officially available on KylieCosmetics.com 💋 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

