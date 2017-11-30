7 Times Kim Kardashian Tried To Break The Internet: New Naked Glitter Pic & More

Kim Kardashian’s the undisputed queen of social media, and she knows how to use it to command an audience! See seven examples of the times Kim crashed the internet!

Nude photos, artsy shoots, total tea — Kim Kardashian, 37, is basically an expert at breaking the internet at this point. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and business mogul cultivates a brand online to appeal to her fans. Actually, she’s just expressing herself and doing it more fabulously than the rest of us could ever imagine! Check out our gallery above, where you can see seven hot pics detailing the times that Kim’s blown minds online!

Where were you when Kim “broke the internet” in 2014? We remember, because we were glued to our computer screens seeing the insane photoshoot that PAPER Magazine rolled out! The glossy images showed a completely nude Kim rocking nothing but a pearl choker and black opera gloves. On the cover of the magazine, she’s coyly looking over her shoulder while pulling down her dress. Her entire famous butt is exposed. In the inside shoot, Kim is shown balancing a champagne flute on her butt as the alcohol flows in an arch above her. Damn!

Kim’s still got it three years later. Her most recent photoshoot dropped jaws as she got totally naked and doused with glitter to promote her new KKW fragrances. Her behind the scenes pic was just as hot as the finished product. Her entire, toned body was covered in glitter gel, and she had glam eyeshadow to match. We’re envious! Of course, there’s also the nude photo that was seen around the world. She sparked major controversy when she casually posted the pic on Instagram in March 2016, simply captioning it, “When you’re like I have nothing to wear LOL”. Celebrities from Bette Midler to Chloe Moretz bashed her for it, and she seriously didn’t care. They were just helping her break the internet even more!

