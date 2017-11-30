Kim Kardashian Gets On All Fours In Gold Thong & Glitter For Topless Pic From Sexy Shoot

Whoa! Kim Kardashian just released another behind-the-scenes pic from her recent nude photo shoot, during which she was covered in glitter, and this one’s hotter than the last!

Kim Kardashian loves breaking the internet, and she may have just done it again, as she posted a super sexy behind-the-scenes pic from her recent nude photo shoot on Nov. 30. As you can see in the picture below, Kim is down on all fours, wearing nothing but glitter and a gold thong, while someone in the background is pulling on her hair. How kinky, right?! This is obviously a pic from a recent photo shoot she took part in to promote her new KKW fragrances. An initial pic was released a few days ago, and ever since then, Kim’s been releasing steamy behind-the-scenes pics from the shoot.

Just yesterday (Nov. 29), Kim posted a pic of her standing in front of a mirror, during which she nearly exposed her nipples. It almost looked as if she was recreating her famous nude post-baby pic — the one she shared on Instagram a few months after giving birth to Saint West. That one was definitely hot, but this one certainly takes things up a notch. That body… Al that glitter… And the hair pulling… Need we say more?

Honestly, we thought we had seen it all when it came to Kim Kardashian, but she still manages to knock our socks off with each new pic she posts on social media. We can’t even imagine what she may post next! Want to see more pics of Kim attempting to “break the internet”? Click here!

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Kim’s new pic?