Kelly Clarkson Crushes It On ‘Carpool Karaoke’ With Medley Of Her Massive Hits

That voice! Kelly Clarkson brought her amazing pipes to the front seat of James Corden’s car for Carpool Karaoke. We’ve got video of the singer bringing her biggest hits.

Kelly Clarkson has one of the most powerful and versatile voices in all of music, so it was such a thrill when she popped by The Late Late Show on CBS to drive along to her megahits in James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. She’s got a huge catalog of songs from her 15 years in the biz and just dropped her latest album Meaning of Life on Oct. 27. The two kicked things off with her epic hit “Since U Been Gone.” Oh man, she even harmonized to James AND her own recording! This girl is such a monster talent.

Next up was her current single “Love So Soft” and she sounded just as clean and smooth in James’ car as she does on the radio. She hit the super high notes just like on the recording, showing off that her magical voice is the real deal. The two then busted into the chorus of “Stronger,” then while they chatted Kel revealed that she didn’t always want to singer. As a kid she wanted to be a marine biologist! The two went WAY back into her catalog for “Because of You,” and even though the song is so painful and about how her dad abandoned her as a child, cheery Kelly still smiled her whole way through it all of these years later now that she has her own happy family!

James then surprised Kelly by bringing in her husband/manager Brandon Blackstock, 40, so the two could have a romantic date — champagne and all — in the backseat of his car. Her honey even fed her chocolate covered strawberries while a violinist joined James in the front seat to set the mood. After the love fest for the couple was over, Kelly was back in the front seat to end things with her next single “Whole lot of Woman.” See more pics of Kelly, here.

The 35-year-old mother to three-year-old daughter River Rose, 3 and son Remington Blackstock, 1, looked sensational with her blonde hair in flowing curls and a cute floral patterned black jacket. James must have nabbed her when she was out in LA to perform at the AMAs on Nov. 19 to tape the segment, as she prefers staying at home in Nashville with her family. Thank goodness she finally made the trek out west to tape her very own Carpool Karaoke, because Kelly crushed it!

