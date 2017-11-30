Kate Steinle: Illegal Immigrant Who Shot Pretty Blonde Found Not Guilty & Twitter Is Furious

A five-time deported illegal immigrant has been acquitted in the murder of Kate Steinle. The pretty blonde died after he shot her on a San Francisco pier and now Americans are furious.

How did this happen? A San Francisco jury has acquitted Mexican national Jose Ines Garcia Zarate in the murder of Kate Steinle. He fired a shot that struck and killed the pretty blonde 32-year-old as she was visiting the city’s Pier 14 with her father in 2015. She collapsed in his arms with her last words being “help me, dad” and died two hours later at a local hospital. Zarate claimed the shooting involving the stolen gun was an accident and he never intended to kill Steinle. The case caused a national firestorm as he had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation at the time of the fatal shooting. Because of SF’s sanctuary city law, the city’s sheriff’s department had released him from jail instead of turning him over to the feds for deportation.

Shortly after the release, he allegedly shot and killed Steinle, but the jury didn’t find that it was intentional and found him not guilty of murder and involuntary manslaughter charges on Nov. 30. He was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The case has drawn widespread national attention and President Trump has used Steinle’s death as an argument for tightening immigration and deportation procedures, in addition to doing away with sanctuary cities. He brought up her name so much on the campaign trail that her brother Brad even asked Trump to stop sensationalizing his sister’s death. See pics from Kate’s murder case, here.

Garcia Zarate claimed that he found the stolen gun wrapped in a shirt under a chair on the pier and that when he picked it up it accidentally fired. The bullet then ricocheted off the pier’s concrete walkway and hit Steinle in the back, killing her. Prosecutors argued that he hid the weapon in his baggy clothes and went to the popular tourist spot before opening fire. The gun had been stolen 3 days prior to Steinle’s July 1 death from a BLM ranger’s personal vehicle in downtown SF. Garcia Zarate’s illegal status played no part in the case as the the judge barred any mention of immigration, gun control or politics during the trial.

The Twittersphere immediately erupted with fury over the acquittal, and here are few examples of the outrage:

The savage who killed Kate Steinle, was a 5 time deported illegal. He was just found innocent of murder. This is absolute horse shit. This is the worst verdict in American history, forget OJ Simpson. California just said it’s ok for illegal aliens to kill Americans! INSANITY! — Brandon (@brandongroeny) December 1, 2017

Kate Steinle died in her father’s arms after being shot to death by an illegal immigrant in a sanctuary city! What part of this do people not understand? #NoJustice — Madison Gesiotto (@madisongesiotto) December 1, 2017

The jury believes Kate Steinle’s illegal alien murderer with a violent history and who happened to already have been deported 5 times, ACCIDENTALLY shot young #KateSteinle and KILLED her while he was in possession of an illegal firearm. 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 Sickening. — Real Jack (@RealJack) December 1, 2017

Sanctuary City San Fransisco Killed Kate Steinle — Joe Biggs (@Rambobiggs) December 1, 2017

Kate Steinle verdict makes me want to ensure DACA never passes or is allowed in the United States, deport every single illegal today! — I Love My Country (@BringAmericaBak) December 1, 2017

My heart is broken for the family of Kate Steinle with the erroneous verdict that came forth tonight. It should have been involuntary manslaughter at least! #IllegalAlien — Carlyn (@44grace) December 1, 2017

Jose Ines Garcia Zarate’s acquittal only gives way for other illegal aliens to commit similar crimes.

I haven’t enough words to convey my disdain for those who worked to have him acquitted. RIP Kate Steinle – An angel among us. pic.twitter.com/zwNty5k1ro — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) December 1, 2017

