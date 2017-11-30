Back together again! After a few days apart, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez reunited for a date night, hitting up church AND going to dinner together. See the pics!

Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, tried to go incognito when they shared an intimate dinner on Nov. 29, but they couldn’t avoid the cameras all night! Photographers caught the on-again couple dining together in Beverly Hills, with Justin on one side of the table, facing the camera, and Sel on the other, with her blonde hair clearly visible. The same night, they went to a church service together, and Justin can clearly be seen wearing the same sweatshirt as in the photos from dinner. This is the first time we’ve seen Jelena together since they were photographed kissing at his hockey game on Nov. 15, and it’s quite a relief to know they’re going strong!

We got a bit worried there when Justin and Selena spent Thanksgiving weekend apart — he went to Canada while she was in Texas with family — but clearly there’s not any real trouble in paradise. Selena and Justin reunited in mid-October, and just two weeks later, it was reported that she had ended her ten month romance with The Weeknd, 27. Since then, the exes have been seen together quite a number of times, and they certainly haven’t hidden that their rekindled relationship is more than stritcly platonic. From public kisses to romantic bike rides, they’ve been as couple-y as ever lately.

Both singers are currently not touring and have no confirmed plans to release any music, so it’s the perfect time for them to work on strengthening their relationship while not confined to busy schedules. However, we’ve seen this back and forth with them countless times before, so it’s all a waiting game to see what happens this time around…

