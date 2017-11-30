Jimmy Kimmel Slams Roy Moore’s ‘Christian Values’ — ‘Let Me Know When You Get Some’

Jimmy Kimmel just roasted Roy Moore on Twitter after the candidate called Jimmy out for sending a comedian to one of his rallies. Read Jimmy’s hilarious comebacks here!

Get out the calamine lotion, because these burns are severe. Jimmy Kimmel, 50, in hilarious fashion, sent a comedian named Tony Barbieri down to one of Roy Moore‘s campaign rallies in Alabama that was being held at a church. In response, Roy tweeted at Jimmy, telling him that if he wanted to “mock our Christian Values,” he should make the trip down to Alabama and “do it man to man.” Jimmy then replied that Roy should “let me know when you get some Christian values and I’ll be there.” Of course, their Twitter war was far from over. Roy wrote back that despite “Hollywood Elites’ bigotry towards southerners,” Roy would save him a “seat on the front pew.” In light of the alleged sexual misconduct accusations Moore is trying to dodge, Jimmy’s comeback saying that he’d be “leaving his daughters at home” won the whole Twitter spat between the two of them. Check out Jimmy and Roy’s complete back-and-forth below.

Jimmy, who recently had the K-pop group BTS on his show to treat us all to a mini-concert of their six hits, has been pitch-perfect in his takes on politics. Following the Las Vegas shooting, his televised takedown of politicians who are deep in the pockets of the NRA has been a standout in late-night’s ongoing political commentary.

It should come as no surprise then that Jimmy completely slammed Roy in such a public fashion. Roy should have known better than to come after Jimmy on Twitter. Check out these pics of Jimmy Kimmel’s son Billy Kimmel.

Sounds great Roy – let me know when you get some Christian values and I’ll be there! — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 30, 2017

Despite D.C. and Hollywood Elites' bigotry towards southerners, Jimmy, we'll save you a seat on the front pew. — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 30, 2017

OK Roy, but I'm leaving my daughters at home! P.S. – wear that cute little leather vest https://t.co/scweglm2Fg — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 30, 2017

