Jessica Simpson Defies Mom Shamers & Takes Maxi Shopping At MAC: 5 Year Old Rocks Dark Lips

Jessica Simpson’s 5-year-old daughter is obsessed with MAC cosmetics, and TBH, same! But apparently some people on the Internet think that makes Jess a bad mom.

Jessica Simpson and her daughter Maxwell Drew just want to have fun, but apparently trolls with WiFi access can’t handle that. The 37-year-old mom took her 5-year-old shopping for cosmetics at a Los Angeles MAC store, which was all kinds of cute, TBH. The two gave their best selfie faces for a sweet photo, with Maxi rocking a deep purple lipstick. “This is NOT an #ad, @maccosmetics is my daughter’s favorite store! Mommy-Daughter Day with #MAXIDREW #girlygoth,” the star captioned the Instagram photo. See the adorable image below.

But, like any other time a celebrity mom does something with her kids and posts about it online, people decided to bash the way Jessica spends time with her child. “Her favorite store?? OMG. She should be playing outside or learning about the world not sitting in a chair putting on make up at MAC. What’s wrong with you,” one person commented on the photo. “She’s to [sic] young for make-up. Your [sic] going to regret it. Trust me,” wrote another. Fortunately, a bunch of other parents came to the celeb’s defense. “She does what she wants to do with her child,” someone replied to a hateful message. Amen!

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only time Jessica has been ridiculed by mom-shamers. For Halloween last month, Maxi went as Belle from Beauty and the Beast, and in a photo Jessica shared of her family’s costumes, it looked like the young girl had her blonde hair dyed to brunette. Haters started flooding the comments criticizing the mom for seemingly allowing her daughter to dye her hair. A source then revealed that the new hue came from a spray-in color, not a permanent dye (as if it matters). Honestly, if Jessica wants her child to know she’s free to experiment with how she looks in a way she’s comfortable with, then more power to them both! Keep ignoring the trolls, Jess!

