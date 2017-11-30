Kristen Bell & Idina Menzel Reunite For Epic Performance At Disney’s Holiday Special

Get excited, ‘Frozen’ fans — Elsa and Anna are back together again! The ladies reunited for a stellar performance during Disney’s Holiday Celebration, and it was EPIC!

For the first time ever, Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel performed on television together! The ladies reunited for The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, and it was everything we expected and MORE. They sang the song “When We’re Together” from Disney’s new featurette Olaf’s Frozen Adventure right outside Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at Disneyland. Both women were in the holiday spirit, with Idina sparkling in a glistening black dress and Kristen going all out in a red number. During the performance, they held hands and had huge smiles on their faces. They were also joined by an amazing 30-piece choir to add even more epic vocals to the mix. The ambiance was super festive, too, with tons of lights providing a merry setting.

“This performance will combine two of my favorite things: the holidays and singing alongside my Frozen sister, Idina Menzel,” Kristen said. Idina added, “Anytime I get to reunite with Kristen, whether it’s in the studio or on the stage, is very special for me.” It’s been four years since Frozen hit theaters, but children and adults alike still can’t get enough of the lovable animated film. A short sequel called Frozen Fever premiered along with Cinderella in 2015, while this new featurette came out with Pixar’s new film Coco in November. A full-length Frozen sequel is set for release in Nov. 2019, so hopefully this won’t be the last time we see Kristen and Idina onstage together again!

The Disney holiday special was taped earlier this month and also featured performances from Lea Michele, Fifth Harmony and more. Click through the gallery above to check out photos from the fun event!

