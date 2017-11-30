Adorable Texas Blonde, 15, Disappears Amidst Fears She Ran Away With Older ‘Predator’

After leaving a goodbye note for her parents, Heaven Cox, disappeared from her room. Her mom now believes the TX teen’s on the run with a ‘much older’ predator she met on Snapchat!

Heaven Ray Cox, 15, was reported missing on the morning of Nov. 26 after her mom, thinking the teen was just sleeping in, went into her bedroom in Orange County, Texas, to find her gone, according to news station KENS. Not only did her parents say it’s unusual for Heaven to sleep late, but they also found a goodbye note written by their daughter. On top of that, the 15-year-old’s passport was nowhere to be found. Heaven’s mom, Tammy Cox, now believes her daughter ran off with an older person she met over Snapchat! She even took to Facebook in a desperate plea — asking for help finding her little girl.

“The man she has been talking to is a predator, who has apparently been manipulating her for some time, and in her current state of mind, she believes that he is her friend,” Tammy wrote in her lengthy post. “She left a goodbye note to me and her Dad, and said that she wouldn’t have a phone, so I’m sure he has taken it from her, as it isn’t here, and I have torn her room apart.” The frantic mom also shared that Heaven suffers from bipolar disorder and is currently not taking her medication. “She is off her meds and is in a manic phase of bipolar disorder,” she explained. “I am asking everyone to share this to their wall, and particularly those who live in California and every state between there and Texas. This man told her that he would be in San Antonio for Thanksgiving and that he would pick her up.”

For reference, San Antonio is about 4.5 hours by car from Mauriceville, which is where Heaven and her family live. However, police say that her note indicates she may be headed for California. Authorities were notified of Heaven’s disappearance on Nov. 26, and they are currently working to assess the potential connection with the unidentified predator. Tammy described her daughter over social media as a blonde 5’3 girl with brown eyes who weighs about 113 pounds. “She is petite and pretty, and will stand out in a crowd,” she said.

The mom continued, “We need to bring her home, as we believe she is in grave danger. If you see her, please call the your local authorities, and give them any information that you have. Have them call the Orange County Texas Sherriff’s office at (409) 883-2612. I will post an update if she is found, but please keep posting until you know she is safe. Thank You!”

Our thoughts are with the Cox family during this difficult time. We hope Heaven is brought home safe and sound. HollywoodLifers, please leave your positive thoughts in the comments below.