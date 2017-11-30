Hanson Takes Us Back To ’97 & Beyond In Retro ‘Finally It’s Christmas’ Video

Finally is right! Hanson just dropped an exciting new holiday music video for their latest single, ‘Finally It’s Christmas’, and it will have you feeling festive in no time.

Hanson‘s new Christmas album, Finally It’s Christmas, has been 20 years in the making — literally. The band hasn’t ignored that, and in their music video for the album’s single, also titled “Finally It’s Christmas”, they take us back to their Christmas special from 1997. Well, sort of! This time Hanson — brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac, now 37, 34, and 32, respectively — are watching the old footage of their teenage selves. However, when it comes time for the “Hanson Christmas” to start, the footage changes to the current scene as the brothers kick off the a cappella opening of “Finally It’s Christmas.” Love it!

In true Hanson fashion, things get a little weird from here on out. While we flash between the three brothers singing on their couch and performing in a 50’s-esque black-and-white setting, each brother also gets their own era to play with. For Isaac it’s the 70’s, where he’s dressed in a retro suit, listening to records and snapping pictures on an OG polaroid. For Taylor we’re taken to the 80’s, with the middle brother rocking yellow leather in a living room decorated with brightly colored abstract art. Last but certainly not least is Zac’s 90’s decade, where he’s giving us some serious Kurt Cobain vibes as he throws himself around on a couch while wearing plaid and playing with a slinky. Feeling nostalgic yet?

If you’re feeling the Christmas cheer and want to see Hanson bring their holiday best to life in person, you should check them out on tour. The band is currently on the Finally It’s Christmas Live tour, where they are playing hits from their original holiday album, Snowed In, and their newest, Finally It’s Christmas! You can see tour dates HERE.

