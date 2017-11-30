Grace VanderWaal Brings Kelly Clarkson & Ciara To Tears With Billboard Women In Music Performance

Grace VanderWaal delivered a stunning performance of ‘Moonlight’ tonight, then made EVERYONE cry with her touching speech!

Grace VanderWaal, 13, is just amazing! The teen singer/songwriter had everyone smiling at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, CA on Nov. 30 as she performed her song “Moonlight.” Seriously, how good is she?

Grace looked luminous in a shimmering sleeveless gown, with her short hair twisted in adorable curls as she performed sitting on a stool. Of course, her best accessory was her trusty ukulele!

The America’s Got Talent winner also received the “Rising Star” award tonight, and she proved she’s wise beyond her years in her acceptance speech. “It’s amazing what one year — this year has been unexplainably life-changing. There have been some rough waters and this is dedicated to everyone who built bridges in those times to get across and continue on in my journey. It’s so easy to look past it and let it all go into a blur and not even realize what’s happening, and it’s too easy to think about the negative side of it, but it’s moments like these that help me reflect and realize this incredible blessing that’s been given to me.” Kelly Clarkson, was in tears by the end of Grace’s speech, so was host Ciara when she returned to the stage!

Grace was certainly in good company at the big event! Selena Gomez was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year and didn’t let us down with her inspiring speech. Attendees were also treated to performances from Mary J. Blige, Camila Cabello and Kehlani.

The Women in Music event is held in conjunction with Billboard‘s Women in Music issue, which honors the industry’s most powerful artists and executives.

