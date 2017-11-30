Fifth Harmony Lights Up Disney’s Holiday Celebration With Top-Notch Performance

The ladies of Fifth Harmony took the stage for an epic performance at Disney’s holiday special on Nov. 30, and totally got us in the holiday spirit!

Dinah Jane Hansen, Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei helped Disney ring in the 2017 holiday season with a performance during The Wonderful World Of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration on Nov. 30. The ladies, who make up Fifth Harmony, sang “Can You See” from The Star soundtrack, as well as “The Christmas Song.” As always, all four of them were looking totally stunning, with Ally, Dinah Jane and Lauren in various white ensembles, and Normani standing out a bit more in a strapless, embellished dress. Their set was just as festive as their songs, too, with giant ornaments lighting up the background of the stage and tons of sparkling lights surrounding them.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost a years since the foursome dropped the bombshell news that Camila Cabello would be leaving the group to go solo. It’s been made pretty clear that Camila doesn’t have a relationship with the other girls anymore, however, both the group and Camila, as a solo artist, have been thriving in the aftermath of the split. 5H released their first post-Camila album, Fifth Harmony, on Aug. 25, and have been touring to promote the record since September. The tour will continue throughout December, and then the ladies will have a bit of a break before they head to Japan in March.

Other performers at Disney’s holiday special included Ciara, Lea Michele and Jason Derulo, among others. The event, which was taped earlier this month at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, was hosted by Julianne Hough and Nick Lachey. Click through the gallery above to see all the pics!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Fifth Harmony’s performance?