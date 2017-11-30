Ed Sheeran & Beyonce’s Remixed Duet Of ‘Perfect’ Just Dropped — Listen Here

Ed Sheeran and Beyonce on a track together? Nobody saw it coming, which makes it that much more spectacular! Listen to their remix of Ed’s hit track ‘Perfect’ right here!



Ed Sheeran, 26, got Beyonce, 36, to duet with him on “Perfect”! How did he pull that one off?! And honestly, if you’re as big a fan of these artists as we are, then Christmas has arrived early! We didn’t think the track could get any more per–oh, you know what we mean! Bey’s sultry voice is the perfect companion to Ed’s on this touching melody! And, as always, Beyonce’s vocal skills take the song to another level! It’s like hearing the track for the very first time! Check it out above, and tell us whether or not you think it should qualify for a 2018 Grammy Award!

Ed teased the collaboration mere days before it was released, dropping hints in interviews before finally revealing the mystery artist that would be featured on the remix. “You’ll have to wait and see, but it’s a pretty big f*cking deal,” he cleverly teased in a recent interview with Channel 4 Radio. “I’m just basically gonna ‘Despacito’ ‘Perfect.'” That he did and we couldn’t be more thrilled!

Beyonce’s turn on the “Shape of You” singer’s track comes after two other collaborations in 2017 from the beloved songstress — “Mi Gente” with J Balvin and Willy William as well as Eminem‘s “Walk On Water.” The queen is certainly keeping fans warm until she decides to release solo music again! See more photos of Beyonce here.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Perfect” with Beyonce? Dig it more than “Walk on Water”? Tell us your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below!