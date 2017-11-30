Ciara Belts Out Gorgeous Christmas Medley At Disney’s Holiday Celebration

Disney’s holiday celebration was full of celebrity performances, including one from Ciara, who stole the show with a medley of Christmas classics. So great!

Ciara brought the ultimate holiday spirit to The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration! The pre-taped special aired on Nov. 30, and featured Ciara performing a medley of “Jingle Bells” and “Jingle Bell Rock” — two of the most classic Christmas songs of all time, of course. She looked absolutely stunning in a latex, white bodysuit with furry pink skirt, paired with white boots and a white fur hat. The outfit was quite out there, but it was perfect for the holiday event. The mom of two performed on a festive stage full of bright lights and lots of sparkles, with mock presents littering the performance area. Amazing!

The holiday special was actually taped last month at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, and also featured performances from stars like Fifth Harmony, Lea Michele, Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel. Julianne Hough and Nick Lachey served as the main hosts, with Jesse Palmer stepping in as co-host. All of the sets were extravagantly decorated, and aside from just the performers, there were also appearances from some of Disney’s biggest stars — like Mickey and Minnie, of course! The special also featured an epic lighting of castles at Disney Parks all over the world. Yep, from Florida and California to China and Japan, we got to see how Disney Parks celebrate Christmas just about everywhere.

Click through the gallery above to check out more epic photos of the event! Plus, make sure to turn into Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration on ABC Christmas Day to see more from these performers!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Ciara’s performance?! Are you getting excited for the holiday season!?