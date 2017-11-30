Chrissy Teigen Puts Growing Baby Bump On Display In Sheer Floral Gown & Looks Stunning

Chrissy Teigen’s baby bump has made its red carpet debut! Posing in a beautiful floor-length gown, the model glowed from head-to-toe, and we love her dress’ sheer detailing!

Chrissy Teigen, 32, announced her pregnancy just a little over a week ago, and she’s already flaunting her budding baby bump on the red carpet! Supporting husband John Legend, 38, the mom-to-be attended Smithsonian Magazine‘s 2017 American Ingenuity Awards in Washington DC on Nov. 29, and she wowed in a waist-cinching frock deck out in chic prints. And while John was the one being honored at the gala event, Chrissy totally stole the show! I mean, have you SEEN her new bangs? Flawless! Click here to see pics of Chrissy breastfeeding baby Luna.

There’s no question Chrissy was sporting the kind of glow only an expectant mom has. Her dress, however, was equally as attention-grabbing. The model dressed her pregnant curves in a long-sleeved gown that was embellished with burgundy, black, and gold patterns. Her frock also featured an elaborate ruffled hem, and using a black tassel belt, it cinched at the waistline, drawing attention to her adorable bump. To polish off her look, the star swept her locks into a neat topknot complete with long piecey bangs. She accessorized with large hoop earrings and loads of chic rings.

After fan speculation, Chrissy announced her second pregnancy on Nov. 21 with an Instagram video, and her sweet reveal featured her and John’s one-year-old daughter Luna Simone. In the clip, Chrissy asks Luna while pointing to her stomach, “What’s in here?” Luna adorably responds, “Baby!” And just like that, our hearts totally melted. Of course Chrissy couldn’t resist adding some humor to her happy news, as she captioned the post, “It’s john’s!” We can’t wait to see more of Chrissy’s fabulous maternity looks over the next few months!

