Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson & Camila Cabello Slay The Billboard Women In Music Red Carpet

The stars were brighter than ever at ‘Billboard’s Women in Music ceremony, and we’ve rounded up all of the best red carpet looks here, including Selena Gomez!

Selena Gomez (Woman of the Year), 25, Mary J. Blige, 46, Kelly Clarkson, 35, and more of our favorite music powerhouses looked absolutely gorgeous at Billboard‘s Women in Music event at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, CA on Nov. 30! Click through the gallery, attached, to see all of the best photos, and read on for our breakdown of each ensemble. It’s safe to say that Selena G stole the show, hands down. The “Wolves” singer was totally dazzling in a sleek black sleeveless pantsuit. Of course, Kelly looked simply gorgeous in a glittery black dress that was perfect for the occasion.

Camila Cabello, 20, hit the red carpet in a stunning lace dress complete with cat-themed buttons (she even break-danced at one point) and gave us all amazing news — her debut album is finished and a pre-order will be available soon! Camila is also slated to perform later, and we’ll be looking forward to seeing her kill it onstage. Meanwhile, Ciara, 32, looked amazingly stunning as she showed up to the event in a gorgeous white gown. Her off-the-shoulder sleeves and accompanying train made her outfit a standout of the night. Grace VanderWaal , 13, looked positively decadent, and Kehlani, 22, wore a glamorous plunging dress. There were so many beautiful outfits on this red carpet — all these ladies absolutely slayed it with their incredible fashion.

Keep checking back in with us throughout the evening for our full Women in Music coverage!

