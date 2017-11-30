Danielle Bregoli Drops ‘I Got It’ & Sounds Off On Everything From Jelena To Cardi B

Bhad Bhabie is back with a luxe video for the epic track ‘I Got It,’ and she totally kills it. Here, the rapper dishes on her new music, what she thinks about Jelena’s shocking reunion and more!

Bhad Bhabie, AKA Danielle Bregoli, 14, is taking the rap world by storm. “We recorded this song in like 3 hours,” she tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively of her new track “I Got It.” “I like it. It’s in my top 10 of all the songs we done so far. Tons of more fire sh*t coming from Bhad Bhabie,” she promises. Watch the video above, and check out the rest of our Q&A with Danielle below.

You’re the youngest female rap artist to debut on the Billboard Hot 100. How has it felt to have this incredible success?

“Hi Bich / Whachu Know” got 4 million views in 24 hours. Feels good, but I’m trying to get 10.

Who would you want as your opening act on tour?

Smokepurpp. Or I’d probably just do a poll on Twitter and let my fans pick.

Who do you want to collaborate with?

Rich The Kid or Cardi B.

Any update about you possibly getting a TV show?

Can’t talk about that. We’ll see.

Do you reside permanently in Los Angeles now? What’s your favorite thing about it?

Yeah, I live here full time. My favorite thing about LA is that whenever you go somewhere, they always ask if you want water. In Florida, they’re too rude to do that.

Who are you crushing on right now?

None of ya damn business, bich!

What are your thoughts on Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez getting back together?

That sh*t was bound to happen.

Regarding Lil Peep’s untimely passing, did you know him?

I knew of him, heard a lot of his music. I briefly met him once. It’s sad what happened.

Finally, what else do you have planned music-wise? Can we expect more music videos, a full album, a tour?

Hell, yeah. Two new songs and music videos this year. I’m preparing for a tour, too. Probably will drop an album at some point in 2018.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the “I Got It” video?