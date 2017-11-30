Here’s How To Get A Low-Maintenance Haircut That Will Save You Time & Money This Winter

Getting a haircut can sometimes seem like a chore, and obviously, it takes a lot of time and money to maintain! Here are some expert tips for a low-maintenance winter ‘do.

Olivia Calvo, a stylist at the famed ARROJO SoHo Salon in New York gave one of us a gorgeous winter makeover and explained the new look: “This is a very typical, long, heavily layered cut, popular in the salon and on the street because it’s such a feminine, easy-to-wear style that allows you to retain length. Though Sofia’s hair is quite dense, it is also quite fine and these heavy layers help to create the illusion of thickness. The layers also help to bring out the kinky little wave in Sofia’s texture, while the center-parted bangs open up Sofia’s face frame, so we can take a good look at her sparkly eyes and strong cheekbones.”

Adding a few highlights or lowlights makes a HUGE difference, and if they are placed correctly, definitely don’t require maintenance every eight weeks. “The color is a single process (one tone of color all over) walnut brown with a few lighter pieces hand-painted through the mid-lengths and ends around the face frame,” Olivia says. “Hair painting allows for more customized color placement and does not leave strong lines of demarcation or re-growth, which is why it has been enjoying so much success in salons over recent years. A soft, well-placed highlight adds a little bit more magic, giving the person a dash of brightness and pop to go with their more polished fall/winter look.”

She continues: “Hair painting is based off of the same technique as balayage and has similar effects. It is our own technique; it’s a modern version of balayage, which has been around since the 1970s. We demonstrate and teach our own hair painting techniques all over America.” As always, discuss the best cut and color based on YOUR features with your stylist. “The inspiration for this color and cut was Sofia’s hair texture, complexion, eye color, face shape, and desire to keep length but have a more fun and playful yet stylish look.”

