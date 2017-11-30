‘Love Beats Rhymes’ Exclusive: Watch Azealia Banks Fall In Love In Debut Movie

Love is in the air in this EXCLUSIVE clip from Azealia Banks’ movie, ‘Love Beats Rhymes.’ Lets get to the swooning!

Are you ready to see Azealia Banks, 26, like you never have before? In her first major movie role, Love Beats Rhymes which will be released in select theaters and on digital HD and On Demand on December 1, Azealia plays an aspiring rapper named Coco. The problem? She seems to hit roadblock after roadblock while trying to achieve the success she’s been dreaming of. In this clip from the film provided EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife, Coco gets a little help from her “friend” and possible muse, Derek, at the family restaurant. Her mom, played by the incomparable Lorraine Toussaint, is clearly skeptical of Coco’s potential new romance — until she sees Derek in action. Quite frankly, if you don’t fall in love with Lucien Laviscount, too, while watching this clip, you’re probably not human. Swoon city.

As is Azealia and Lorraine weren’t enough star power for you, the film is chock full of incredibly big names like Common, Method Man and Jill Scott. Love Beats Rhymes also co-stars Hana Mae Lee who you know best from the Pitch Perfect franchise, which proves Hollywood is a small world because Azealia is featured on the first film’s soundtrack! The film was also directed by RZA, marking his first film direction since 2012’s The Man with the Iron Firsts. If you’re dying to see Love Beats Rhymes, and you’re definitely not alone, the film hits select theaters in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, Detroit, Dallas, Tampa, Denver and Atlanta on December 1. The film will also be available on DVD on January 2!

