A$AP Bari Accused Of Waking Woman Up & Sexually Assaulting Her: ‘You Are Going To F**k Me’

A$AP Bari is being accused of alleged sexual assault in a new lawsuit. Read about the accusations made by an anonymous woman here.

A$AP Bari, 25, one of the members of the A$AP Mob, is being accused of alleged sexual assault in a startling new lawsuit, reports TMZ. An anonymous woman filed the suit as Jane Doe and claims that while she was asleep, the rapper allegedly barged into her London hotel room on Jul. 9 and yelled, “You f**ked my assistant, now you are going to f**k me.” After she screamed no, A$AP Bari allegedly exposed her by pulling off the sheets from her bed. According to new court docs, A$AP Bari and a friend allegedly filmed the whole awful event with their phones. In fact, A$AP Bari’s friend allegedly posted the video online where it briefly went viral before it was taken down. A$AP Bari allegedly said to the woman, who said that she feared she’d be raped, “I’m going to f*ck you, you’re going to suck my d**k” before allegedly throwing her out of her hotel room completely naked. We reached out to A$AP Bari and have not heard back.

In addition, the woman claims that after she reported the incident to hotel security, who then called the cops, authorities allegedly deleted the video of the event off of A$AP Bari’s phone. The woman, who claims she was assaulted because she previously rejected A$AP Bari at a nightclub, is suing the rapper for over $1 million. A$AP Bari previously released a statement after the viral video reportedly showing his alleged sexual assault was released in Jul. 2017, saying that the clip was “misleading” and that the issue was “resolved amicably.”

Of course, this accusation is the most recent in a long chain of sexual assault revelations in the entertainment community, including allegations made against Matt Lauer, 59, Charlie Rose, 75, Harvey Weinstein, 65, and Kevin Spacey, 58. Check out these pics of celebs who were allegedly sexually blackmailed by Harvey Weinstein.

