Did Adam Driver Just Hint At Major ‘Last Jedi’ Spoiler About Kylo Ren & Rey?

Is Adam Driver dropping ‘Last Jedi’ spoilers again? In a brand-new interview, Adam may have accidentally teased a deeper connection between Kylo Ren and Rey. Potential spoilers ahead!

As we’ve seen in the trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Rey’s connection will be prominent in the highly-anticipated movie. But just how deep does their connection go? Well, Adam did drop a hint in his latest interview with Rolling Stone. The actor admitted that Kylo Ren is younger than his own age of 34. “I don’t want to say how much younger, ’cause people will read into it. . . .” he told the outlet. Rolling Stone noted that Adam then “flushes” and “later says he regrets mentioning it at all.”

While Kylo Ren’s age may mean nothing in regards to his connection to Rey (Daisy Ridley), it could mean everything. One of the biggest Star Wars mysteries is the identity of Rey’s parents. Some fans say Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is her father, while others believe Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) are her parents. If those theories are true, Kylo Ren and Rey are related and could be twins. There’s also that popular theory that Rey could be related to Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Adam is no stranger to letting Star Wars secrets slip. In an interview with GQ, Adam apparently gave away a huge clue about Rey’s origins. “You have, also, the hidden identity of this princess who’s hiding who she really is so she can survive and Kylo Ren and her hiding behind these artifices,” he said.

We still don’t know how much we’ll learn about Rey’s identity in The Last Jedi, but Daisy gushed that “the relationship between Kylo and Rey is awesome.” Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released on Dec. 15.

