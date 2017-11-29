Matt Lauer: 5 Things To Know About Fired ‘Today’ Show Host

‘Today’ show host Matt Lauer was just fired for inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace. Here’s what you should know about him:

Matt Lauer, 59, will no longer be hosting the morning talk show Today. At the start of the Nov. 29 episode, Savannah Guthrie announced that her co-host had been terminated from NBC News. The network let the anchor go after receiving a detailed complaint from a colleague about him engaging in inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace. While Savannah noted she doesn’t have all the details, there’s plenty to know about the fired journalist. Here are five things you need to be aware of:

1. The incident he was let go for occurred at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, according to Page Six. Matt allegedly sexually assaulted a female NBC staff member during the games, where he co-hosted the opening ceremony. The unnamed victim reportedly complained about the incident on Monday, Nov. 27. “This happened so quickly. She didn’t go to the media, she made a complaint to NBC’s human resources, and her evidence was so compelling that Matt was fired on Tuesday night,” an NBC insider told the news outlet. “The victim says she has evidence that this has also happened to other women, but so far we don’t have evidence of that.”

2. His wife, Annette Roque once accused him of “cruel and inhumane” treatment. The 50-year-old filed for divorce in 2006 alleging that Matt engaged in “cruel and inhumane” acts that endangered her mental and physical well-being, Newsweek reported. She withdrew the paperwork three weeks after filing. They have three children together.

3. His broken contract was reportedly for $20 million a year. He signed his most recent 2-year contract in 2016, and was supposed to stay with the network through 2018, before his termination.

4. He celebrated his 20th anniversary with the show this year. Although he started working with the network in 1992, he didn’t officially become a co-anchor on Today until 1997. On Jan. 6, 2017, the show paid tribute to him for his two decades as co-anchor by taking a look back at his most memorable moments on the show. Throughout his career, he conducted several interviews with presidential candidates, members of the Royal Family, and numerous high-profile celebrities. He even led the interview with Charlie Sheen, in which the actor revealed he was HIV-positive.

5. He’s worked on numerous other NBC News projects. Not only has he worked on Today and co-hosted the last five Olympic opening ceremonies, but he’s also co-hosted NBC’s live coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade every year since 1998.

