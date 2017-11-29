Trump Retweets Violent Anti-Muslim Videos From Alleged White Supremacist & Voters Slam Him

President Trump shockingly retweeted videos showing supposed violence by Muslims. The clips provided by an alleged white supremacist are fake, and voters are furious.

How did the president think this was appropriate? Voters didn’t think anything Donald Trump said could shock them with things he tweets anymore, but they were truly stunned and appalled when he retweeted three videos from Jayda Fransen, the leader of Britain First. That’s an English group accused of white supremacy and anti-Muslim beliefs. Either Trump didn’t check the source of the videos, or more disgustingly, is voicing his support for this policies. Voters are denouncing the president for, as one person put it, “not pretending he hates Muslims” anymore. See their furious tweets below.

The first video Trump retweeted is a clip called (that actually looks pretty staged) showing two teenage boys in the Netherlands talking. One of the boys is blonde and on crutches. The other has dark hair, and according to Fransen, is Muslim. Never mind that Muslim refers to religion, not race. But that probably doesn’t matter to an alleged white supremacist. It ends with the dark-haired boy beating up the blonde kid.

That video has been debunked and factually incorrect. The dark-haired teen isn’t a Muslim migrant. He’s Dutch, and it’s unclear what his religion is. He was actually arrested on May 13, the day after the incident occurred, according to Netherlands news site GEENSTIJL. Do you think Trump cares that he’s spreading fake news now?

The other video, called “Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!” shows a fight on a rooftop (unclear where this happened), that ends with one of the men getting pushed off what appears to be a chimney onto the roof. It looks painful, but it’s not the same as getting pushed off the roof onto the ground below. Some voters tweeted that this video is also factually incorrect; these are allegedly ISIS militants, and not regular citizens. The President of the United States retweeting these videos is inciting anti-Muslim behavior and falsely accusing anyone practicing the religion of being violent. We haven’t included the videos because they’re false and gross, but if you wish to see them, click the Fransen tweet that the below voters have responded to:

The fact that the president retweeted this bigot is disgusting. — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) November 29, 2017

The president of the US is judging an entire religion based on one man who got in a fight. — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) November 29, 2017

Who wasn't a migrant and wasn't Muslim. https://t.co/vtJTiCOHdp — Alt US Cyber Command (@AltCyberCommand) November 29, 2017

One Muslim beats up one non Muslim and Trump uses it as an example for a travel ban. One white man uses a gun to kill 60 people and Trump is silent on gun control. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 29, 2017

you need to be removed from office immediately-the President of the US can not condemn a whole sect of people with three irresponsible tweets. Isn't this what Hitler did with the Jews? #ImpeachTrumpNow — Susan Katz (@susankatz) November 29, 2017

This is a lie. The boy is neither a migrant nor Muslim. Also the US President is retweeting a fascist who is also a convicted criminal. He disgraces a great nation. https://t.co/7A5HjvCpkg — Leah Hardy (@LeahFHardy) November 29, 2017

Why does all that look staged. Why are you trying to paint Muslims as horrific ppl when this kind of behavior happens everyday, everywhere. And how do you know they're Muslim. Did they have a scarlette M on their bodies somewhere that they showed you? — avery duck (@specialkitty2me) November 29, 2017

Is 45 serious? Retweeting all this violence this morning. This is not acceptable. 45 is trying to incite Americans to act up. — John (@John_NE_Ohio) November 29, 2017

I never thought I'd see the day the President of the United States retweeted Britain First. Beyond parody and shocking. For anyone who doesn't know, they are a far-right, racist, bigoted UK 'political party', with almost zero credibility, Trump just retweeted their deputy leader. — Măŕţýň Đävëņpőřť (@MartynDav33) November 29, 2017

THIS is how you recognize fake news. Its inflammatory, it comes from extreme right wing sources, and it deliberately scapegoats whole groups. Also, its just flat out bullshit. https://t.co/zQ7IzWWiCw — Don't Let the Bastards Grind You Down (@Pulpiteer) November 29, 2017

Well at least you’re not pretending not to hate Muslims anymore. — Greg Shugar (@GregShugar) November 29, 2017

This is inappropriate. I don’t need to see this crap from a president. Even if you are a fake president. — AllU2 (@AllU2) November 29, 2017

Just looked to see who retweeted torture porn into my timeline and it's the president of the fucking US. A new low. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 29, 2017

What the hell are you thinking? Stop it! These videos are not verified! You are @potus act like it!!! It’s horrible how I feel every morning waking up to your bullshit!!! God help this country!!! Seriously! God help us! — OneWomanStrong 🇺🇸🗽 (@tinyhandspb) November 29, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you appalled by Trump’s violent tweets? Let us know.