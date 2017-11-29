Tamar and Vince’s marriage isn’t doing so great in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Tamar & Vince’ sneak peek. After their Mexico vacation, Tamar’s left feeling even more stressed.

Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert’s Mexico vacation didn’t go as they had planned. Tamar admits in our EXCLUSIVE Tamar & Vince sneak peek that she thought they were going to go on this getaway and “unplug” from everything. She didn’t expect to feel such “tension” with Vince. “So I’m back from Mexico for like five seconds, and it’s already nothing to do but work,” Tamar says in the preview. “And I have a huge show in D.C. in a few days, and there’s a lot to do with my upcoming album release, but I’m feeling emotionally exhausted by the tension and the stress from this trip and this relationship.”

Tamar wants to “be great in all areas” of her life, including her marriage. Vince admits they have to work on their issues, and it might take all night. “Our relationship…” Tamar says before Vince finishes with, “…has always been work.” Tamar certainly didn’t expect that response from Vince! “If you place a lot of time and energy in your work relationship, of course your personal relationship is going to suffer,” Tamar confesses. The girl’s got a point.

Tamar knows they can’t keep putting work in front of their relationship. They have to figure out their priorities. Since this season of Tamar and Vince was filmed, Tamar filed for divorce in Oct. 2017 after 9 years of marriage. A new episode of Tamar & Vince airs Thursday, Nov. 30, at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

