Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato & More Drop Epic Holiday Songs For Spotify Singles

Christmas literally came early today with this amazing new playlist of holiday songs from Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Fifth Harmony and tons more of your faves. Listen!

Miley Cyrus, 24, Demi Lovato, 25, Fifth Harmony (Lauren Jauregui, 21, Ally Brooke, 24, Dinah Jane, 20, and Normani Kordei, 21) and other artists have contributed exclusive recordings of holiday songs for Spotify’s Holiday Singles collection, and we’re obsessed! Talk about the perfect holiday playlist.

Miley sounds flawless on her covers of “Sleigh Ride” and “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” and Demi’s version of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” is simply gorgeous. Fifth Harmony, meanwhile, has recorded a super sweet version of their original song “Can You See,” which was created for the holiday movie The Star. So good!

Sam Smith, Josh Groban, Wynton Marsalis, Lalah Hathaway, DMX, Wolf Alice, Norah Jones, Jack Johnson, Wyclef Jean, Rostam, George Ezra, Yoke Lore, Xavier Omär and Janelle Kroll all feature as well.

Listen to the Spotify Singles — Holiday songs below:

Sam Smith – River (Joni Mitchell)

Demi Lovato – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (Bing Crosby)

Miley Cyrus – Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree (Lee “Scratch” Perry)

Miley Cyrus – Sleigh Bells (Traditional)

Josh Groban – Happy Xmas (War is Over) (John Lennon)

Wynton Marsalis – Jingle Bells (Traditional)

Fifth Harmony – Can You See (Original)

Lalah Hathaway – This Christmas (Donny Hathaway)

DMX – Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (Traditional)

Wolf Alice – Santa Baby (Eartha Kitt)

Norah Jones – It’s Not Christmas (Original)

Kelly Clarkson – Christmas Eve (Original)

Jack Johnson – In The Morning (Original)

Wyclef Jean – The Christmas Song

Rostam – Fairytale of New York (The Pogues)

George Ezra – White Christmas (Bing Crosby)

Yoke Lore – Last Christmas (WHAM)

Xavier Omär – Wonderful Christmastime (Paul McCartney)

Janelle Kroll – Silent Night (Traditional)

