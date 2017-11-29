Selena Gomez ‘Proud’ Of Justin Bieber’s Grammy Noms Despite Being Snubbed For Her Own

Selena Gomez wasn’t nominated for a 2018 Grammy but she’s still proud of Justin Bieber’s nominations, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Get details!

Selena Gomez, 25, is being quite the supportive girlfriend when it comes to cheering on Justin Bieber, 23, and his Grammy Award nominations even though she didn’t receive any of her own. “Selena is super proud of Justin’s Grammy nominations despite being snubbed for her own work,” a source close the brunette beauty EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Selena feels sincerely happy for Justin and is proud to be with one of the most talented men in music. Justin puts a lot of time and energy into all of his music and while he remains humble about most of his achievements, Selena knows how wonderful he feels when he gets recognized for all his hard work. Selena was a little sad that her songs may have not made the cut but things are bittersweet for her as she gets to share in Justin’s success, she feels like he totally deserves it.” Aw! How sweet! Check out some of Selena and Justin’s most adorable moments together here!

Justin has been nominated for his work on the remix of “Despacito” from Luis Fonsi, 39, and Daddy Yankee, 40, which also happens to be the first non-English- language song that has ever been nominated for both song and record of the year. Selena’s successful track “It Ain’t Me” with Kygo, 26, was eligible for nominations but sadly didn’t make the cut. She’s definitely not letting it get her down though. “She feels everything happens for a reason and as much as she would love to be honored by a Grammy nomination, she is taking the snub as a way to work even harder to be there next year,” another source close EXCLUSIVELY told us. “She knows that she has so much of a future ahead of her and she will clearly focus on her future in music with the same drive as before and if it grants her any Grammy nominations and wins, that certainly is a goal to pursue but it wouldn’t ruin her outlook on her career if she never gets one either. She’s OK with the process as it is currently.”

Selena and Justin have seemed to rekindle their romance after she recently broke up with The Weeknd, 27, and they definitely appear to be happier than ever! We’re glad to know there’s no jealousy and nothing but love between these two. Perhaps Selena will be sitting by Justin’s side at the ceremony in Jan.? Now that’s something we’d love to see!

