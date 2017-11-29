‘Riverdale’: Mädchen Amick Teases More Of Alice’s ‘Skeletons’ & Long-Lost Son ‘Complications’

There’s a lot more story to tell with Alice Cooper. Mädchen Amick talked with us EXCLUSIVELY about Alice’s Serpent history, the arrival of her long-lost son, and more!

Riverdale season two is going to be a big one for Alice Cooper. In addition to Betty being the muse of the Black Hood killer, Alice’s long-lost son, Chic, will be making his grand entrance sometime in the near future. Alice Cooper is an enigma. She may seem perfect on the outside, but she’s hiding a dark past. As we saw in a season two episode, she was once a Southside Serpent.

Mädchen Amick chatted with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY all about what’s ahead for Alice this season. From more hints to Alice’s past to more scenes between Hiram and Alice, we talked about everything. Plus, does Mädchen think Alice will ever come around to Jughead dating Betty? Check out our Q&A below!

A few episodes ago, we saw Alice’s mugshot in the paper. Was that the tip of the iceberg regarding Alice’s backstory?

Mädchen Amick: Absolutely. That was just one little glimpse into her adolescence, her backstory of being a Serpent, that whole world she has tried to run away from, and the reasons why she tried to run away from them. It just brings another great layer to the complications of being Alice Cooper.

Could we potentially see flashbacks of a young Alice Cooper?

Mädchen Amick: You know, I don’t know. I haven’t heard of any plans of that, but you’ll certainly see some behavior in the present day Alice Cooper that is pretty fun that kind of flashes back to some old ways and old ties and skeletons in her closet. I’ve already been able to film some of that, and it’s been really fun.

Season two is obviously a big one for Alice with Betty and the Black Hood, but her long lost son is also going to come back into the picture. What can you tease about his entrance?

Mädchen Amick: Alice is finally reunited with her son, and that’s a huge moment for her because she’s always regretted that she gave the baby away and he was basically taken from her. And then you know in great Alice Cooper form, she turns a blind eye to a lot of behavior that this new child in her life as he brings some trouble to Riverdale. But Alice Cooper just wants to keep everything perfect. She doesn’t want to lose track of that idyllic, perfect family household, so that creates some complications within the Cooper family and the town of Riverdale.

Could Betty and Alice grow closer this season?

Mädchen Amick: When things try the Cooper family, I think Alice and Betty get closer and closer. Even though they may have a lot of differences and Betty has to constantly stand up to her mom, when we’re really put up against true danger, Alice and Betty really come together. They’re sort of the driving force in the nucleus of the family to either solve the mystery or protect the family. For me, I think it’s really funny to see that Alice and Betty almost have this adolescent relationship. As much as Alice is supposed to be the mother figure, she just rolls right into adolescent behavior just like Betty. It’s almost like they’re equals, and it’s just kind of fun to see that and play that.

The Black Hood killer has set his/her sights on Betty. Do you know who the Black Hood is?

Mädchen Amick: We [the cast] all think we know who it is, but at the same time, we’re also questioning who we think it is.

How do you think Alice might react to Betty keeping these secrets about having so much contact with the Black Hood?

Mädchen Amick: She’s not going to be happy, of course. She doesn’t want any secrets withheld, but in the end, once again, she’ll do whatever it takes to keep her daughter safe and whatever it takes to keep her family safe. Even though Betty has been doing a lot of that stuff behind the scenes, it’s always going to come down to her safety. Period. Alice can look past some things. Can she let them go? Does she completely forgive and forget? No, but in the end, it really is about her daughter.

Even though Jughead is now a Southside Serpent, could Alice eventually come around to Jughead?

Mädchen Amick: Well, I think what’s happening is that we’re seeing Alice’s worst nightmare of watching her daughter take the same footsteps that she took as a child. On the one hand, she’s completely appalled. But she’s also going to understand somewhat because she’s been there, so it’s a very complicated thing how Alice feels about Jughead. I think that she likes him. She knows that he’s a good kid, it’s just he poses danger to her daughter. That’s a very hard thing for her to juggle. She doesn’t want to be too hard or she’ll push Betty away.

Mark Consuelos has joined the cast this season. Will Alice and Hiram have more scenes? I feel like these two could go toe-to-toe.

Mädchen Amick: For sure. They’re definitely setting up some backstory. We’re already seeing that a little bit with Hiram and Alice giving each other looks, and we’re kind of manipulating things in the background to take each other down. You’re going to get to see more of that in the future.

There are countless theories about the show. What’s the craziest theory you’ve heard?

Mädchen Amick: Well, I just read one that came out today or yesterday that has a very strong theory that they think Alice Cooper is the Black Hood. They have a whole theory, and I totally understand their thinking. And quite frankly, I don’t put murder past Alice Cooper, if it has something to do with protecting her family. I don’t necessarily think that looked too much like Alice Cooper in the diner when Fred was shot, but, hey, I love all the theories and people trying to figure it out and coming up with their own ideas. It’s fun. It’s like playing a virtual Clue game.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited about Chic Cooper’s entrance? Do you think Alice will ever come around to Jughead? Let us know!