Natalie Morales: Ex-‘Today’ Host Talks About Matt Lauer — Don’t Reignite Rumors About Me

Natalie Morales spoke out about ex-‘Today’ cohost Matt Lauer and the time they were plagued with affair rumors. She doesn’t want to be part of this scandal! Watch here.

Natalie Morales would very much like to be removed from this narrative, please. The Access Hollywood host, and former Today show cohost, said during the November 29 broadcast of Access Hollywood Live that she was truly shocked and hurt by the news that Matt Lauer was fired for alleged sexual assault and misconduct. She couldn’t believe it! She had something else important to address during the broadcast:

“I woke up to the news like everyone this morning — just in shock,” Natalie said. The Today show, of course, has been my family for 16 years now and it is difficult. I think everyone is saying how difficult it is to process the news. I have personally dealt with rumors in the past for years that were hurtful to me, my family – they diminished my hard work. I’ve addressed those rumors head-on in the past.

“That is not the story today,” she continued. “The story today is the courage of a colleague who did come forward, and when and if she wants to tell her story publicly, I’m sure she will. But it did take a lot of courage for her to come forward. It was no doubt a very painful decision.”

The rumor she’s referring to is allegations back in 2016 that she and Matt were having an affair, and it was one of the reasons she left Today. They both vehemently denied the allegations, Natalie saying at the time that, “There is absolutely no truth to this completely absurd story. It is damaging, hurtful and extremely sexist. I have proven myself in all aspects of my job as a news professional and journalist.” Matt said about the alleged affair, that “Every aspect of this story is untrue, and it’s frankly sad that someone would tell lies to harm everyone involved.”

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Matt was fired? What do you think of Natalie’s statement? Let us know!