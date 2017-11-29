Miley Cyrus Vows ‘Infinite’ Friendship With Janice Freeman After ‘The Voice’: You’re ‘My Star’

Janice Freeman was eliminated on ‘The Voice,’ leaving her coach, Miley Cyrus, completely devastated. See Miley’s sweet messages to her team member here.

Miley Cyrus begged and pleaded for America to save Janice Freeman from elimination when she landed in the bottom two on The Voice on Nov. 28, but it was to no avail. Instead, Adam Levine’s artist, Adam Cunningham, was instantly saved by voters, and Janice was sent home. Miley had tears in her eyes as Carson Daly read the results, and after the show, she took to Instagram to further express how upset she was over the elimination. “#TeamMiley will never be the same. Ever,” she wrote. “Janice Freeman I love you with every bit of my heart!” She didn’t top there, though.

“Janice Freeman you are my star!” Miley captioned another pic. “Forever. I believe tonight America made a mistake…I’m sorry but you deserve to take that stage again next Monday….you will be greatly missed! BUT we are not over! Just the beginning for us baby!” Hours later, the 25-year-old was clearly still feeling distraught over the news, as she uploaded another selfie with Janice and wrote, “Just when my heart misses u so much I don’t think I can stand it…I remember something special…nothing ends for us tonight…it BEGINS! Our friendship is infinite. I love u to the moon, my STAR!”

Miley still has Brooke Simpson and Ashland Craft on her team, and they’ll be taking the stage once again on Dec. 4 with the rest of the Top 10. The competition is definitely heating up, and with just three weeks left until a winner is named, things are more intense than ever for the remaining contestants. The other remaining contestants are Adam and Addison Agen (Team Adam), Noah Mac, Shi’Ann Jones and Davon Fleming (team Jennifer Hudson) and Chloe Kohanski, Keisha Renee and Red Marlow (team Blake Shelton).

HollywoodLifers, were you surprised by Janice’s elimination?