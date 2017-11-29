Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Are Total BFFs: Their Long Talks Over Royal Life Revealed

Meghan Markle is going to be Kate Middleton’s sister-in-law when she marries Prince Harry. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how the ladies have already bonded.

Finally Prince Harry won’t be a third wheel when he attends events with brother Prince William, 35, and wife Kate Middleton, 35. Now that he’s engaged to Meghan Markle, 36, the 33-year-old red-head will be officially bringing the former Suits star into the British royal family. Already the Duchess of Cambridge — once a commoner herself — is doing everything she can to help ease the actress into the importance of her new role. “Kate has taken Meghan under her wing and has offered her support and the promise of plenty of advice to help her adjust to her new life. Kate nows better than anyone how overwhelming and challenging it can be to make the transition into being a member of the royal family, and she’s vowed to assist Meghan in any way she can,” a royal insider tells HollywooodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Meghan and Kate haven’t spent a lot of time together yet, but they are already firm friends. Aside from marrying into the royal family they have a lot in common, including the desire to help those less fortunate in life, a keen interest in fashion, and a love of the countryside. Meghan and Kate clicked immediately, they share a very similar sense of humor and they’re both super sweet and kind people,” our source adds. See pics of Harry and Meghan’s engagement, here.

Pregnant Kate spoke of how happy she was about her brother-in-law’s engagement when she arrived for a public appearance at London’s Foundling Museum on Nov. 28. “William and I are absolutely thrilled,” she told awaiting reporters. “It’s such exciting news. It’s a really happy time for any couple and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment.” Harry and Meghan will hit the ground running as a team on Dec. 1 when they attend their first public engagement as a betrothed couple. After their adorable TV interview and photo-op on Nov. 27, they will next be seen in Nottingham on Friday for events to help raise awareness of both HIV/AIDS and youth crime. Oh man, these two lovebirds are going to be SUCH an incredible royal team!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think is the cuter royal couple, William and Kate or Harry and Meghan?