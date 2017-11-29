Matt Lauer: Fans Slam ‘Today’ Host After Firing For Alleged Inappropriate Behavior

The shocking news that Matt Lauer was fired from ‘Today’ for alleged sexual misconduct has stunned loyal viewers, who’ve loved the host for 20 years. They’re furious and speaking out on Twitter about it.

The announcement that NBC fired Matt Lauer was a total surprise on November 29. His cohost for the 7:00am hour, Savannah Guthrie, was joined by 10:00am host Hoda Kotb instead of Matt, which itself was confusing. The women found out just minutes before airtime about Matt, and announced the shocking news to viewers at the very top of the hour. Today show fans jumped on Twitter to not only express their disbelief, but utterly destroy Matt for allegedly sexually assaulting an unnamed NBC employee at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Fans — well, at least former ones — mocked Matt’s Today show segment “Where in the World is Matt Lauer”, a feature in which he reports for Today around the globe. There’s a few new answers. One person said he’s “gone,” while another tweeted out the logo for the segment and quipped “Now we know where he was.” Ouch.

Others made fun of the fact that Today fired Ann Curry in 2013 instead of Matt, a decision that was met with much controversy. They mused about what Ann’s reaction might be once she heard the baffling news about Matt’s alleged misconduct. The former fans’ tweets are absolutely, positively brutal! “Let’s talk about Matt Lauer replacements,” one woman tweeted. “I nominated Ann Curry’s middle finger.” Damn! She went there. Another person simply tweeted out a picture of Ann with an uncomfortable smile. Yeah, NBC’s probably regretting not getting rid of Matt years ago, now.

"Where in the World is Matt Lauer?" #Gone — Elija Price (@ZeusCarver) November 29, 2017

SO WHY CAN'T THEY FIRE THE HEAD GROPER IN CHIEF?!!#MrGrabEmByThePussy #MattLauer #45 — Sonya Lowery (@WorldNextDoorTV) November 29, 2017

Matt Lauer too, eh? Some of y'all need to go ahead and quit/resign before your closet door flings open and those bones fall out… — Boom Bap Race Theory (@AhmadTWard) November 29, 2017

Matt Lauer fired. That's karma biting you in the ass for the whole Ann Curry thing. — Julia Longo 🇩🇪🇺🇸 (@HB_Bolt) November 29, 2017

Oh crap they got Matt Lauer! pic.twitter.com/7KWL6y7W2N — David Böckman🎄 (@davidbockman) November 29, 2017

Wow. I watch @nbc’s The @TODAYshow every morning while the kids & I get ready for school & work.. This Matt Lauer news is really sad, after 20+ yrs: Terminated. — Larry Hernandez (@LarHernandez) November 29, 2017

I knew something was creepy about Matt Lauer based solely on his pronouncement of harass as “Harris”. — Garytt Poirier (@Garytt) November 29, 2017

Fuck Matt Lauer. He's always been a shithead. — Jive Turkey (@michaelweaselo) November 29, 2017

And here I was thinking the bar couldn't get any Lauer… #mattlauer — Justin Green (@RabbiBallstein) November 29, 2017

I always suspected Matt Lauer was an asshole. Always. — Ms. Peel (@MrsPeel67) November 29, 2017

I go to drop off the kid at school and Matt Lauer gets fired before I get back. Holy shit! Can we get @tamronhall back now? I miss her on @TODAYshow — Stef McJackets 🐝 (@FlyStefMcD) November 29, 2017

Matt Lauer was fired this morning and I just lost my faith in men 😪 — Sad Slug (@Jonthepsycho) November 29, 2017

Let's talk Matt Lauer replacements, I nominate Ann Curry's middle finger. #TodayShow — Amanda Taylor (@mandipie4u) November 29, 2017

