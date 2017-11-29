Matt Lauer Accused Of Giving Co-Worker A Sex Toy & Showing His Penis To Another

Matt Lauer was a serial sexual harasser, sending lewd text messages to colleagues and inviting women into his locked private office, according to dozens of interviews conducted by ‘Variety.’

Viewers of Today may have been surprised when they learned about Matt Lauer‘s firing during the early morning hours of Nov. 29, but new details pertaining to the former talk show host’s “inappropriate sexual behavior” have emerged, and they may leave you even more shocked than you were before. Over the course of a two-month investigation, our sister site Variety conducted dozens of interviews with current and former staffers, who all shared some pretty disturbing experiences they allegedly had with Matt, 59, before his firing. For example, one staffer claimed Matt allegedly gave her a sex toy as a present — one that included “an explicit note about how he wanted to use it” on her. And another female staffer claimed “he summoned [her to] his office, and then dropped his pants, showing her his penis. After the employee declined to do anything, visibly shaken, he reprimanded her for not engaging in a sexual act.”

These alleged experiences were shared with Variety by multiple women who identified themselves as victims of sexual harassment by Matt. Their stories have reportedly been corroborated by friends or colleagues, but at this time, they wish to remain anonymous, as they “fear professional repercussions”. Additionally, dozens of current and former staffers also claimed that Matt would often quiz them. Specifically, he’d ask female producers who they had slept with, and he’d often ask both men and female colleagues to play the game “f***, marry or kill,” during which he would identify the female co-hosts that he’d most like to have sex with.

As we previously told you, NBC announced that Matt Lauer was fired from Today on Wednesday morning, Nov. 29. The reason for his exit was reportedly due to another NBC employee, who complained about experiencing “inappropriate sexual conduct” at the hands of Matt, which started during the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and lasted for several months. For Matt Lauer, “work and sex were intertwined,” Variety claims. “There were a lot of consensual relationships, but that’s still a problem because of the power he held,” a female producer, who knew first-hand of these encounters, said. “He couldn’t sleep around town with celebrities or on the road with random people, because he’s Matt Lauer and he’s married. So he’d have to do it within his stable, where he exerted power, and he knew people wouldn’t ever complain.”

To keep his “inappropriate sexual behavior” hidden, he would allegedly engage in these acts behind closed doors — at times, that included the doors to his own office. Variety further discovered Matt allegedly had “a button under his desk that allowed him to lock his door from the inside without getting up. This afforded him the assurance of privacy. It allowed him to welcome female employees and initiate inappropriate contact while knowing nobody could walk in on him.”

