Matt Lauer Allegedly Sexually Assaulted NBC Staffer During Olympics: It Was ‘Not’ Consensual

After news broke that Matt Lauer was fired from NBC News, it was reported that he allegedly sexually assaulted a female NBC staff member during the 2014 Olympics.

Matt Lauer was fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior,” and just an hour after the news broke, it was reported that his alleged misconduct happened in Sochi at the 2014 Olympics (Page Six’s original report had the Games listed as the Rio Olympics, but eventually changed the location to Sochi). “An NBC staffer came forward with a claim that Matt sexually assaulted her at the Olympics,” Page Six reports. “She didn’t go to the media, she made a complaint to NBC’s human resources, and her evidence was so compelling that Matt was fired on Tuesday night. The victim says she has evidence that this has also happened to other women, but so far we don’t have evidence of that.” In NBC’s initial statement about Matt’s firing, chairman Andy Lack said a staffer had a “detailed complaint” about the Today Show host, which was a “clear violation” of NBC’s standards. However, he did not reveal the specifics of the anonymous employee’s complaint.

Andy confirmed that this was the first time NBC had any complaints about Matt’s behaviors in his 20+ years at the network. However, he added that, “We were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.” Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were tasked with breaking the news of Matt’s firing to Today Show viewers during the show’s Nov. 29 episode. It was no easy feat for the women, who have both worked with Matt for years and consider him a “dear friend.” Savannah explained that she and Hoda had literally just heard the news themselves “moments” before going live, but vowed to cover the story as any reporter would.

Page Six also reports that there were various news outlets planning to break stories about Matt’s alleged behavior before he was fired. NBC reportedly made the decision to terminate Matt very late on the evening of Nov. 28, one day after hearing the allegations.

