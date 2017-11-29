Matt Lauer Mocks Sexual Harassment, Flashing Savannah Guthrie & Jenna Bush Hager Without Pants

Eww! Matt Lauer once mocked sexual harassment in a ‘Today Show’ skit, while in another he flashed Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hagar without his pants on.

Matt Lauer has been fired from The Today Show following allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace, but in a sick twist he actually made fun of the issue in a 2012 skit on the show. The segment featured then-colleague Willie Geist, 42, being caught on tape slapping the 59-year-old on the behind with some papers and the four minute sketch totally mocked sexual harassment in the workplace. They had NBC investigative reporter Jeff Rossen tell the story and show Matt getting his butt spanked from several different angles. Jeff asked him if, “You did something to provoke it?” The longtime host said “That’s impossible. I didn’t do anything differently. I wasn’t wearing a different cologne. This was uninitiated,” while pretending to he a hurt sexual harassment victim.

This sketch is SO beyond tasteless, especially now that NBC has decided that Matt was guilty of sexually harassing a colleague and abruptly terminated the longtime host on Nov. 29 after an investigation led the network to believe there were more victims. When Jeff wrapped up his “report” about Matt’s victimization, he explained that he had shown the tape to experts and that the butt slap would only have been okay if he’d had Matt’s permission, which he didn’t. To make this worse, the horrid segment then tossed back to the studio where the entire Today Show hosting staff continued to mock the workplace sexual harassment. Who on Earth could have thought this was a good idea?!? See pics of Matt, here.

In another cringeworthy segment an assistant pretended to spill coffee on Matt’s pants, so he had to strip down to his boxers backstage while wardrobe took care of the stain. In walked co-host Savannah Guthrie, 45, Jenna Bush Hager, 36, and other female Today Show talent as Matt in his boxers turned to them, opened up his jacket and said “Drink it in ladies,” about his pants-free state. One of them asks “Again Matt?” while Jenna says “It is the third time this week!” Savannah even crudely says, “Stop it, you’re making me lactate!” The ladies high tail it out of there as Matt tells them to “Get it while it lasts” about him with just his boxers on. At no point was this skit funny, and in light of the allegations against Matt, it’s beyond the pale that something like this would ever make it on air, let alone be considered humorous.

Throwback to 2012 when Matt Lauer was the “real victim” of sexual harassment on the Today show 🤔 pic.twitter.com/mYdnhEV2wv — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 29, 2017

