Matt Lauer Fired: NBC News Terminates ‘Today’ Show Host For ‘Inappropriate Behavior’

After 20+ years of working for NBC News, Matt Lauer has been fired after being accused of ‘inappropriate sexual behavior.’ See the network’s statement here.

Today Show viewers were in for quite a shock at the start of the Nov. 29 show, when Savannah Guthrie announced that her co-host, Matt Lauer, 59, who reportedly made $25 million a year, had been terminated from the network. NBC chairman, Andy Lack, released a statement explaining, “On Monday night we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over 20 years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

The name of Matt’s accuser was not mentioned. However, her lawyer gave a statement to the New York Times after the news broke. “My client and I met with representatives from NBC’s Human Resources and Legal Department at 6 p.m. on Monday for an interview that lasted several hours. Our impression at this point is that NBC acted quickly, as all companies should, when confronted with credible allegations of sexual misconduct in the workplace. While I am encouraged by NBC’s response to date, I am in awe of the courage my client showed to be the first to raise a complaint and to do so without making any demands other than the company do the right thing.”

During the Nov. 29 episode of the Today Show, Hoda Kotb sat beside Savannah at the anchor desk, where they made the announcement together. It was quite a whirlwind, as Savannah explained they had only learned of Matt’s firing “moments” before the show went live. “As I’m sure you can imagine, we are devastated and we are still processing all of this,” she said. “And right now we don’t know more than I just shared with you.” The women both appeared emotional as they shared their devastation for, both their “dear friend” Matt and the unnamed “brave colleague” who came forward. They also admitted that it was very difficult for them to reconcile these shocking allegations with the man they’ve grown to know and love. However, they vowed to continue following and reporting on the story as journalists and acknowledged the importance of a safe workplace for all.

Matt began working for NBC News in the early 90s, when he began hosting Today In New York. He was able audition for the Today Show by filling in for Margaret Larson, and landed a full-time spot as a co-host in 1994.

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by Matt Lauer’s firing?