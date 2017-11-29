Matt Lauer: Watch The Ex Host Shame Anne Hathaway For Photo That Showed Her Crotch

Fired ‘Today’ host Matt Lauer greeted Anne Hathaway in a 2012 interview by saying he’s ‘seen a lot of’ her after a photo of her crotch taken without her consent surfaced online.

Matt Lauer was fired from NBC News this morning, Nov. 29 for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace” and it didn’t take long for people to dig up past examples that hinted at his alleged treatment of women. A video of a 2012 interview with Anne Hathaway, 35, started circulating since the news broke on Today, and it’s honestly pretty gross how he spoke to the actress. You can watch the interview, which begins at the 1:09 mark, above.

The televised conversation came on the heels of an incident in which Anne got out of a car in a dress, and someone used the moment to take a photo up Anne’s skirt. The image of her crotch was then posted online, and Matt decided it made the perfect greeting for the Les Miserables star. “Good morning. Nice to see you. Seen a lot of you lately,” Lauer began the interview. “Let’s just get it out of the way. You had a little wardrobe malfunction the other night. What’s the lesson learned from something like that — other than that you keep smiling, which you always do?”

While his comments were certifiably gross, Anne actually spun the discussion to the sexual mistreatment of women, while bringing the conversation back to the reason she was actually there — Les Miz. “Well, it was obviously an unfortunate incident. It kind of made me sad on two accounts. One was that I was very sad that we live in an age when someone takes a picture of another person in a vulnerable moment and rather than delete it, and do the decent thing, sells it. And I’m sorry that we live in a culture that commodifies sexuality of unwilling participants, which takes us back to Les Mis, because that’s what my character is.”

People have taken the 2012 video as clear evidence of Matt’s “inappropriate sexual behavior” toward women, and they didn’t hold back on Twitter. See some of the responses below.

