Mariah Carey Received A ‘Multimillion Dollar Settlement’ & Kept Diamond Ring From Ex James Packer

Mariah Carey didn’t even marry billionaire James Packer and still allegedly walked away with with millions. We’ve got the details.

Mariah Carey, 47, was already a very rich woman when she got engaged to Australian billionaire James Packer, 50, in Jan. of 2016. He gave her a stunning $10 million diamond engagement ring and she dreamed of a life even more lavish than the already luxe world she lived in. She reportedly wanted up to $50 million in an ‘inconvenience fee” when they broke up in Oct. of 2016, and sources tell Entertainment Tonight she did end up get some cash from him. Their insider says that he eventually paid off Mimi with a “multimillion-dollar settlement” according to the site, even though they never married and she wasn’t entitled to anything. Cha-ching! She’s not the world’s biggest diva for nothing.

Not only did she allegedly get get millions for a broken engagement, she got to keep the massive $10 million, 35 carat diamond ring he gave her. That stone is amazing so we can see why she refused to part with it. According to ET’s source, she even still wears it around in private. “She still has the ring and wears it now on her middle finger,” the source reveals. Oh man, we can totally picture her flipping off the household help with that giant rock on her bird throwing finger! See pics of James and Mariah in happier times, here.

The couple’s breakup was extremely bitter and came right before her reality show Mariah’s World was set to debut on E!, which was going to be centered around her planning her lavish dream wedding to James. Producers cut out that plotline altogether when they split and re-edited the show to make it appear that she’d been having a massive flirtation with backup dancer Bryan Tanaka, 34, while still with James. That was such a massive diss to her former fiance and as a result they have zero contact. “They 100 percent have not spoken for a year, maybe even longer than that,” ET‘s insider claims. Let’s see, she literally edited him out of her life via her TV show, made it seem like she had the hots for another man behind James’ back and then demanded millions from him after they broke up. No wonder there’s so much bad blood.

