Leslie Odom Jr. Slays With Stunning ‘Christmas In Rockefeller Center’ Performance

The holiday season officially got started in New York City on Nov. 29 with the annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center event. As always, various performers came together to sing holiday songs for the special, and this year was jam-packed with performances, including one from Leslie Odom Jr. The 36-year-old Broadway star look the stage in a dapper, perfectly fitting suit, and as always, his vocals were totally chill-inducing! Between verses, he playfully strolled around the stage as the horn section and the pianist took their turn adding their own signature to the Christmas melody. Other performers at the event included Gwen Stefani, Brett Eldredge, and Seal. Talk about a star-studded show, right?!

It’s been a busy week for Leslie, as he was just in China for a performance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show on Nov. 20. The crooner performed while models like Karlie Kloss, Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima and more strutted their stuff on the runway, and it was pretty darn epic! Leslie has done a lot of work on Broadway and in television, as well as some short films, but this year, he definitely seems to be putting his focus on the music. He became a major star after starring in Hamilton, for which he won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical in 2016.

Along with performances from Leslie and others, the Christmas in Rockefeller special also marked the first lighting of the gigantic Christmas tree in Rockefeller Plaza. The hosts of the Today Show led the way as 50,000 LED lights lit up the massive Norway Spruce, and it was quite an epic evening!

